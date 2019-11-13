CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

Vegetarian mezze platter with tofu and broccoli skewer with peanut sauce, couscous, pita bread, fava bean dip, falafel, and eggplant curry

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Forget what you may have heard — a Vegan Thanksgiving can be just as lit and fulfilling as a traditional one. And judging by the recent recall on raw turkeys over the last few years, an animal free Thanksgiving meal may be the best option for all of us this holiday season.

According to CNN:

“Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain. The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.”

Last year, at least one person in California  passed away and 164 others across 35 states have been affected or hospitalized by the outbreak. But you can save yourself from the threat of Salmonella poisoning by choosing to have an animal free Thanksgiving this year.

 

Hit the flip to check these awesome Vegan meal ideas for the conscious eaters and meat-dissers of the family. 

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 7 hours ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 5 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close