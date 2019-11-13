Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing Christians Live

A new study by Barna Group has identified the top 10 cities in America where Christians are most generous.

Tracking cultural trends as it related to values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors over the past 35 years, Barna Group found that three cities in Idaho (Poatello, Idaho Falls and Jackson) topped the list with an average giving of $17,977 to nonprofits and $15,601 to churches, yearly.

The study looked at nonprofit and church giving.

For non profit giving:

Pocatello / Idaho Falls /Jackson, ID: $17,977 Las Vegas, NV: $10,410 Victoria, TX: $10,375 Ottumwa, Kirksville, IA: $10,000 Jonesboro, AR: $7,999 Twin Falls, ID: $7,636 North Platte, NE: $6,764 Lake Charles, LA: $6,200 Salisbury, MD: $6,125 Wheeling / Steubenville, WV: $5,735

For church giving:

Pocatello / Idaho Falls / Jackson, ID: $15,601 Ottumwa / Kirksville, IA: $9,600 Victoria, TX: $8,984 Jonesboro, AR: $7,999 Las Vegas, NV: $5,379 North Platte, NE: $5,235 Scottsbluff / Cheyenne, NE: $5,000 Wheeling / Steubenville, WV: $4,663 Selma / Montgomery, AL: $4,544 Nashville, TN: $4,433

See where your city falls on the list here.

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 4 hours ago

