Ericaism: Don’t Neglect The Power In The Name Of Jesus [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.13.19
Dismiss

There’s a scripture in James 2 (19) that talks about demons trembling at the name of Jesus. When you have submitted your life to Christ and you are a believer and you say the name of Jesus in the face of evil, evil will back down.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to meditate on the Word and not neglect to use the power of His name. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Don’t Neglect The Power In The Name Of Jesus [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 5 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close