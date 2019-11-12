Gospel Icon Donnie McClurkin Releases New Single “All To The Glory Of God”

Nashville, TN — (November 11, 2019) – Through heartfelt ministry and stellar songwriting, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning Gospel icon Donnie McClurkin, delivers a moving worship experience with the release of his new single “All To The Glory Of God” (CamDon Music/RCA Inspiration). Marking the fourth single released from McClurkin’s forthcoming album, the new single is available now instantly with pre-order of A Different Song. His new album is set for release on November 15th.

Penned by McClurkin, “All To The Glory Of God,” emphasizes that how we live our life should exclusively be to bring glory to God, and that others should see Christ in all that we do. In addition to “All To The Glory Of God,” fans can also enjoy previously released tracks “Not Yet,” “There Is God,” and “Pour My Praise On You,” with his album pre-order. Aside from the album release, this month McClurkin celebrates his 60th birthday on November 9th, with a special event on November 16th at The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York.

The momentous celebration will feature an all-star tribute concert with appearances from Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kierra Sheard, and Jonathan McReynolds.

