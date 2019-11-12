CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Worship and Praise Church 20th Anniversary Celebration Presents The Gospel Women of RVA Concert

Cora Armstrong, Almeta, The Belle

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Timothy and Michelle Kirven

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

From L to r, Vanessa Fitzgerald, Sheilah Belle “The Belle”, Almeta Ingram,

First Lady Kirven and Center, Cora Harvey Armstrong and

Pastor Timothy and First Lady Michelle Kirven

Richmond, VA –November 11, 2019 – Congratulations to Worship and Praise Church and a successful twentieth Anniversary Celebration where Rev. Timothy Kirven is the senior pastor. The three day celebration wrapped up on Saturday, November 9th with the Gospel Women of RVA Concert.  Special guests included Richmond’s royalty Cora Harvey Armstrong, who only days before underwent a successful surgery where she received a pacemaker, Almeta Ingram, Vanessa Fitzgerald and First Lady Michelle Kirven.  Host the special evening was Sheilah Belle “The Belle”.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Worship and Praise Church 20th Anniversary Celebration Presents The Gospel Women of RVA Concert  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 10 hours ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close