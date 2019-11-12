From L to r, Vanessa Fitzgerald, Sheilah Belle “The Belle”, Almeta Ingram,

First Lady Kirven and Center, Cora Harvey Armstrong and

Pastor Timothy and First Lady Michelle Kirven

Richmond, VA –November 11, 2019 – Congratulations to Worship and Praise Church and a successful twentieth Anniversary Celebration where Rev. Timothy Kirven is the senior pastor. The three day celebration wrapped up on Saturday, November 9th with the Gospel Women of RVA Concert. Special guests included Richmond’s royalty Cora Harvey Armstrong, who only days before underwent a successful surgery where she received a pacemaker, Almeta Ingram, Vanessa Fitzgerald and First Lady Michelle Kirven. Host the special evening was Sheilah Belle “The Belle”.

Worship and Praise Church 20th Anniversary Celebration Presents The Gospel Women of RVA Concert was originally published on praiserichmond.com

