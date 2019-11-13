CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Source: Pool / Getty

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is running for Congress.

She’s hoping to fill the seat in the 7th congressional district that was occupied by her late husband Elijah Cummings.

See Also: Kweisi Mfume Running to Reclaim Rep. Elijah Cummings Congressional District Seat

Candidates have until Wednesday, November 20 to file their paperwork. The primary election will be February 4, 2020.

See Also: Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’ Seat On Capitol Hill

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Gov. Hogan Fills Vacancies in the House of Delegates

See AlsoWhat Happens to Rep. Elijah Cummings Seat in Congress? Here’s What the Law Says

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 7 hours ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 5 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close