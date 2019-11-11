CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: “Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released

Cynthia Erivo isn’t just an actress who played Harriet Tubman in the groundbreaking Harriet film, she’s a multifaceted artist who also writes and sings. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Following the release of Harriet, Focus Features debuted a music video for an original song featured on the soundtrack called “Stand Up,” which was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell. Check it out below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Harriet, the movie and the soundtrack, are both available in theaters and digitally. 

SEE ALSO: Watch The First Trailer For The Harriet Tubman Movie [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role As Harriet Tubman Since She Is Not An American Descendant Of Slavery

Watch: “Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 6 days ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 6 days ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 month ago
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close