Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The church is evolving beyond just your average sanctuary and fellowship hall. Some churches today not only have stores, but also cafes. Today’s prayer from GRIFF is for all of the saints who wake up a half-hour too late and don’t eat anything before church.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Press play above for the full message.

See photos of GRIFF below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Griff’s Prayer For Saints Who Don’t Eat Before Church [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com