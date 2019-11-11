Faith Walk: Jealously Hurts Us More Than Anyone Else [Video]

Get Up Erica
| 11.11.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Recently, The Campbells attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events. Erica recalls receiving backlash for being there. Instead of questioning Kanye’s motives, Erica wants us to embrace the message he’s trying to send. Erica Campbell explains how jealousy can block our own blessings in today’s Faith Walking.

Press play above for the full message!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walk: Jealously Hurts Us More Than Anyone Else [Video]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 6 days ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 6 days ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 month ago
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close