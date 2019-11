Psalm 37:34 (NKJV) Wait on the LORD, and keep His way. And He shall exalt you to inherit the land; When the wicked are cut off, you shall see it.

EXPLANATION: Waiting on the LORD is an act of faith; not to wait on Him is foolishness. David admits that the wicked might prosper, but he also affirms that they will not enjoy success forever. Just wait and see.

Scripture For The Week “Wait On The LORD” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 1 hour ago

