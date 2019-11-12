CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Prayer Requests “Pray Without Ceasing”

Mount Moriah Church Prayer Vigil

Source: Provided / Radio One Atlanta

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Victims Hurricane Dorian

Families of Children Shot

Family of Pastor William Johnson]

Christ Pilgrim Rest MBC

Family of  U.S. Rep. Conyers

Family of Silas Eason

Family of Rev. Carl Cunningham

Elder Gregg (Shirley) Haynes

Pastor Michael Cleveland

Family of Congressman Elijah Cummings

Family of Actress Dianne Carroll

Family of Melvin Peebles

Sean J & Daughter

Darlean C

Darrius B

Alisha C

Marilyn

Beanna

Faye

Irene C

Min. Whitaker

Queen C

G Hill

Stacey N J

Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Clemistine B & Family

Conrod Family

Germany G

Houston & Bohanan Families

Evangelist Gayle T

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Lisa E

Sis. January

 

 

Prayer Requests “Pray Without Ceasing”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 4 hours ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close