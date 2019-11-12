Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
All Victims of Destruction
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Honorable Jimmie Edwards
Victims Hurricane Dorian
Families of Children Shot
Family of Pastor William Johnson]
Christ Pilgrim Rest MBC
Family of U.S. Rep. Conyers
Family of Silas Eason
Family of Rev. Carl Cunningham
Elder Gregg (Shirley) Haynes
Pastor Michael Cleveland
Family of Congressman Elijah Cummings
Family of Actress Dianne Carroll
Family of Melvin Peebles
Sean J & Daughter
Darlean C
Darrius B
Alisha C
Marilyn
Beanna
Faye
Irene C
Min. Whitaker
Queen C
G Hill
Stacey N J
Marquita K (Columbus, MS)
Clemistine B & Family
Conrod Family
Germany G
Houston & Bohanan Families
Evangelist Gayle T
Mother Mattie Vinson
Mother Mary Ward
Deacon Clarence Grayson
Lisa E
Sis. January
Prayer Requests “Pray Without Ceasing” was originally published on 955thelou.com