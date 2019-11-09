Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Helping Homeless

Colin Kaepernick found a great way to bring in his 32nd birthday on Sunday.

Kaepernick, along with his Know Your Rights Camp Foundation, spent the day helping feed the homeless in Oakland, Calif. Kaepernick was joined by his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, and other members of the foundation giving back to the community.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for about three seasons. He last played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick’s representatives have repeatedly said that the quarterback is ready to play for a team again and last month debunked what they called “false narratives.”

