CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Helping Homeless

Colin Kaepernick found a great way to bring in his 32nd birthday on Sunday.

Kaepernick, along with his Know Your Rights Camp Foundation, spent the day helping feed the homeless in Oakland, Calif. Kaepernick was joined by his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, and other members of the foundation giving back to the community.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for about three seasons. He last played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick’s representatives have repeatedly said that the quarterback is ready to play for a team again and last month debunked what they called “false narratives.”

Click here for more information

ColinKaepernick; Football; Birthday; Homeless;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 day ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 4 days ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 4 days ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 5 days ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 weeks ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 4 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 month ago
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close