Local 11Yr Old Featured In “Marvel’s Hero Project”

11-year-old Elijah Lee of Roanoke Rapids, who has organized marches against child abuse, is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of ‘Marvel’s Hero Project’ on Disney.

Elijah was prompted to do something when he learned in the first grade that a classmate was being abused and didn’t know what to do.

A few years later Elijah,  when in  the 4th grade organized marches to bring awareness and is now raising thousands of dollars for Halifax Regional Medical Center to create a pediatric safe room.

Elijah explained, “I learned more and more and more about how children can make a difference. And that hurting a child is just not right. And when you hurt a child you take away their innocence…”

Read more at ABC11.com

Elijah Lee , Marvel's Hero Project

