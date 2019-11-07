CLOSE
Michelle Obama Teams Up with Celebrity Friends For Voting Initiative

Michelle Obama‘s non-partisan, not-for-profit When We All Vote campaign is off to a roaring start!

Our forever First Lady announced her “voting squad”, who were chosen to help her get as many people registered to vote in the 2020 election as possible, on Instagram.

 

Voting is an essential part of democracy and in order to build the best America possible we all need to let our collective voices be heard at the ballot box.

 

