Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Being called to become a leader is not always glamorous. It causes us to examine our fears. But, when God calls you into your purpose, he will equip you with the tools to forge ahead toward your destiny. Erica Campbell explains in today’s Faith Walking.
Press play above for the full message.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- If You’re Feeling Down, Listen To This…
- Faith Walking: How to Persevere in Prayer
- Kanye West’s ‘Jesus is King’ Hits Number 1, American Bible Society Offering Free Bibles to Fans
- Is It A Sin To Put Up A Christmas Tree?
Faith Walking: Rise Up & Accept the Call on Your Life [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: