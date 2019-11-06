Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF’s dealing with some tough losses and his heart is heavy. It’s reminding him that we are spiritual beings having a physical life and it’s important to cling to the Lord for guidance and wisdom. Press play above for the full message.

Mr. Griffin: Shedding Your Shell [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com

tkminspired Posted 5 hours ago

