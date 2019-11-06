Healthy Ever After: Know Diabetes By Heart | Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

November is Diabetes Awareness Month World Diabetes Day is celebrated globally on November 14 to raise awareness about both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

In today’s Healthy Ever After, we unpack the facts and figures around diabetes with Nancy Brown, the CEO of the American Heart Association and Tracey Brown, the CEO of the American Diabetes Association.

Press play above.

NOTE: the interview is in two parts

