GRIFF's Prayer For Spreading the Gospel at the Airport [Video]

Get Up Erica
| 11.06.19
GRIFF finds himself constantly traveling out of the Dallas area airport. While there, he always encounters Jehovah’s Witnesses doing their missionary work.

He took it upon himself to find out how he can spread the gospel. Come to find out all he needs is a permit.

Press play above to listen to his full prayer.

See photos of GRIFF below.

was originally published on getuperica.com

