KEITH “WONDERBOY” JOHNSON AND JOSH MYLES’ “BELIEVE IN YOURSELF” Radio Single Crack Top 40 RADIO

ATLANTA, GA (Tuesday, November 5, 2019) – – GRAMMY® Award-nominated and 5-time Stellar Award-winning quartet maven Keith ‘Wonderboy” Johnson and newcomer Josh Myles latest radio single “Believe In Yourself” has cracked Top 40 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week landing at #39.

The awe-inspiring tune, which is the lead single from the duo’s May 2019 release, Inspirational Project is currently in Top 20 heavy rotation and continues to gain traction in multiple markets including Jackson, MS; Little Rock, AR; Columbia, SC; Cleveland, OH; Baltimore, MD; and Philadelphia, PA. Keith recently made an appearance at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, TN last month and recently told his story of over 4 decades of faith-filled music with Studio 5 with Efrem Graham on CBN. Please visit the interview here.

‘The ‘Wonderboy’ has for the past two decades been one of the most popular and best-selling Gospel artists delivering classic sounds with a contemporary production. His gutsy vocal sweeps, preaching moments and effortless blending of R&B, soul, funk, pop, and gospel has earned him multiple Billboard radio hits such as, “I Just Want to Be Right”, “Let Go, Let God” (2005 BMI Most Played Song Of The Year), and “I Wouldn’t Know You,” featuring James Fortune & FIYA and Nakitta Fox (of Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers). In 2009, the hit song peaked at #2 on the Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Airplay charts and a Top 10 charting position on Billboard Magazine’s 2009 Year-End Hot Gospel Songs chart. Additionally, “I Wouldn’t Know You” crossed over on the mainstream charts reaching #8 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Fans can stream or download “Believe in Yourself” now on all digital retailers and can follow Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson on his social platforms on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

