“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Knowing Diabetes

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 11.06.19
Diabetes

November is National Diabetes Month and African American adults are 80 percent more likely to be diagnosed with Diabetes – Dr. Smith of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina was Melissa’s guest to give info. on what to look for and what to avoid when it comes to Diabetes.  Listen in…. 

John R. Smith Jr., MD

Professional Summary

Experienced Medical Director and board-certified Family Physician with over 30 years of experience (17 years of clinical experience in a variety of clinical settings and > 13 years health insurance experience in Utilization Management, Appeals, Quality and Provider Network. Certified Healthcare Insurance Executive skilled in Managed Care, Healthcare Management, Leadership, and Health Insurance). Experienced in cohesive team development and in developing strong and extensive networks with community, state, national partners, and within BC NC. Strong proponent of healthcare transformation and the Move to Value from Fee for Service environment. Belief that improving health for all can only be accomplished through partnerships and collaboration between various stakeholders….

Additional information / websites:

https://www.cdc.gov/media/presskits/aahd/diabetes.pdf

  • American Diabetes Association

https://www.diabetes.org/diabetes

  • Diabetes Research Institute

https://www.diabetesresearch.org/what-is-diabetes

  • US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health

https://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/omh/browse.aspx?lvl=4&lvlid=18

  • American Diabetes Association  (Know diabetes by heart)

https://knowdiabetesbyheart.org/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Branded|Diabetes|Exact&utm_keyword=american_diabetes_association&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvtiv3NHM5QIVw5-zCh09jwEwEAAYAiAAEgJyPvD_BwE

 

National Diabetes Month

