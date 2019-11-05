Due to Popular Demand Trevor Noah is Extending His Loud & Clear Tour Through 2020

Source: First We Feast / First We FeastLOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Trevor Noah is traveling the globe and expanding his Loud & Clear Tour to 2020 due to popular demand! With over 75 sold-out North American shows this year, including his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with an expected 14,000 in attendance, Trevor is bringing his wildly successful tour to new cities.

The 2020 shows kick off January 10th in Buffalo New York, and will now visit arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland, Germany, India, and many more. With already one sold out show at the iconic 02 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, this announcement includes a newly added second show on April 3rd.

The Emmy-winning The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, most recently including “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10:00am local time at trevornoah.com/shows.

TREVOR NOAH LOUD & CLEAR TOUR 2020 DATES Date City Venue Fri, January 10, 2020 Buffalo, NY Sheas Performing Arts Center Sat, January 11, 2020 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre Sat, January 18, 2020 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Seminole Fri, January 31, 2020 Leeds, UK Leeds Arena Sat, February 1, 2020 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Fri, February 14, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena Sat, February 15, 2020 Albany, NY Times Union Center *Fri, February 21, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center Sat, February 22, 2020 Aspen, CO Wheller Opera House Fri, March 13, 2020 Tulsa, OK River Spirit Casino Fri, March 20, 2020 Glasgow, UK The Hydro Sat, March 21, 2020 Dublin, IE The 3 Arena Fri, March 27, 2020 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Sat, March 28, 2020 New Orleans, LA Saegner Theatre Thu, April 2, 2020 London, ENG O2 Arena Fri, April 3, 2020 London, ENG O2 Arena Sun, April 5, 2020 Brussels, Belgium Forrest National *Thu, April 9, 2020 Mumbai, India NSCI DOME *Sat, April 11, 2020 Delhi, India Indira Gandhi Arena Fri, April 17, 2020 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center Sat, April 18, 2020 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena Fri, April 24, 2020 Missoula, MT Adams Center Sat, April 25, 2020 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Fri, May 8, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Sat, May 9, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center Fri, May 15, 2020 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Sat, May 23, 2020 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham Sun, May 24, 2020 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena Tue, May 26, 2020 Reykjavik, Iceland Laugardshollin Wed, May 27, 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggodome Fri, May 29, 2020 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe Sun, May 31, 2020 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Mon, June 1, 2020 Gothenburg, Sweden Scandinavium Tue, June 2, 2020 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum Thu, June 4, 2020 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle Sat, June 6, 2020 Geneva, Switzerland SEG Geneva Arena Fri, June 26, 2020 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Grand Theater Sat June 27, 2020 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Grand Theater

