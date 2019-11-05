CLOSE
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make Gay Pride Shirts Dismissed

Los Angeles Pride Parade 2018

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a gay pride event for religious reasons.

The state’s highest court ruled the LGBT group suing Hands On Original did not have “statutory standing” to sue the company.

The court noted  the local anti-discrimination ordinance only allowed for an individual complaint of discrimination to be filed, whereas the Gay and Lesbian Services Organization filed the complaint as a group.

The Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Jim Campbell, who argued the case on behalf of store owner Blaine Adamson, said in a statement last week that the ruling “makes clear that this case never should have happened.”

Source: Christian Post 

