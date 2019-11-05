The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a gay pride event for religious reasons.

The state’s highest court ruled the LGBT group suing Hands On Original did not have “statutory standing” to sue the company.

The court noted the local anti-discrimination ordinance only allowed for an individual complaint of discrimination to be filed, whereas the Gay and Lesbian Services Organization filed the complaint as a group.

The Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Jim Campbell, who argued the case on behalf of store owner Blaine Adamson, said in a statement last week that the ruling “makes clear that this case never should have happened.”

Source: Christian Post

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make Gay Pride Shirts Dismissed was originally published on getuperica.com

tkminspired Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: