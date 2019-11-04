BROKEN RECORD, THE LATEST ALBUM FROM ACCLAIMED CHART-TOPPER TRAVIS GREENE, AVAILABLE NOW

Nashville, TN (November 1, 2019) – Get inspired with the refreshing sound on Broken Record, the new album from three-time GRAMMY® nominee, acclaimed award-winner Travis Greene, available now. Providing spiritual fuel on the eleven-song project, the chart-topping singer, songwriter and producer delivers high-energy live performances and engaging acoustic moments of reflection, love and hope on his latest album. Always creating the unexpected with his songwriting and sound, Broken Record features the hit singles “Good and Loved,” “Won’t Let Go,” “Respond” and more.

Bringing the Broken Record experience on the road, Travis Greene is continuing to travel the world, with stops including Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, and California through November 7th, and performing in Africa, with more dates to be announced. For information and tickets, visit: https://tourlink.to/BrokenRecordTour. Get an added bonus upon online ordering of Broken Record with a chance to win some special items from Greene, who’s announced a new winner each week in his ongoing Baggage Claim Giveaway. Running until November 8th, check out the giveaway and official rules at: https://fanlink.to/BaggageClaimContest.

Travis Greene: Broken Record is available now.

https://linktr.ee/travisgreenetv

Travis Greene: Broken Record Track List

The Breaker Great Jehovah Good and Loved (ft. Steffany Gretzinger) Steffany’s Prayer Respond (ft. D’Nar Young, Taylor Poole, Trinity Anderson) All Things New No One Else Won’t Let Go Perform Loved By You Broken Vessels

Follow Travis Greene’s journey and official videos for “Won’t Let Go,” “Good and Loved,” “Great Jehovah,” “The Breaker,” “Respond” and more on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/TravisGreeneTV/

