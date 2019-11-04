Lecrae Reacts To Kanye Album and Talks Dove Award Boycott

Atlanta, GA – November 3, 2019 – Source: Schure Media Group)– With the arrival of Kanye’s new album, Jesus Is King, Lecrae’s socials were lit with fans, supporters, and media outlets requesting his reaction to Kanye’s latest release. He decided to set aside time from recording his 9th album offer his reactions to the album and also respond to questions about his support of Kirk Franklin’s boycott of The GMA Dove Awards.

First Lecrae talked exclusively with Billboard offering his reaction to the album: “It [Kanye] sounds like a person who is excited about his new relationship with Jesus. I’m in support of that.” He also expressed hope that Kanye being explicit about faith in his music will allow other religious rappers to appreciate the spotlight on Jesus in places where they may not have previously had an audience. Please visit the Billboard.com link to read his response in its entirety.

He also took to his Instagram Live explaining why he’s joined with other Gospel artist in standing with Kirk Franklin who announced that he’s boycotting The GMA Dove Awards. You’ll find his response on Instagram @Lecrae

Lecrae and his Reach Records family performed this year and won two Dove Awards: Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year for Lecrae’s Let The Trap Say Amen collaborative studio album with producer, Zaytoven and Rap/Hip-Hop Recorded Song Of The Year for GAWVI’s “Fight For Me” single featuring Lecrae at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards taped in Nashville, on October 15th.

Lecrae is currently in the studio recording a new solo album and writing a follow-up to his best selling book, Unashamed. He is partnered on major projects to develop Atlanta’s English Avenue, an area known for its rampant drug trafficking and violent crime statistics. Only a block away from the new Mercedes Benz Stadium, two-thirds of its residents live below the federal poverty line and 44% of the homes are vacant. He’s an active member of the Board of Advisory for Peace Academy, the first school in the English Avenue area to be opened in more than 20 years.

Lecrae has also branched out from music into tech as a major investor of MXD (Getmxd.com), an innovative software that is a game-changer for indie artists. He also announced his partnership with Oust Labs, a full-service agency that converts ideas into enterprises.

