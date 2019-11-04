Sunday School Review “Look In The Mirror”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: SELF-EXAMINATION Adult/Young Adult Topic: LOOK IN THE MIRROR Printed Text: 2 Corinthians 13:1-11

KEY VERSE: 2 Corinthians 13:5 (NIV) Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you—unless, of course, you fail the test!

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People often set goals to achieve personal growth. What can we do to gauge our personal development? Following previous difficulties, Paul then was forcibly reminding the Corinthians to examine themselves in comparison to God’s standards for faithful living.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: Differences of opinion, different notions of what ought to be done, and even disputes may be inevitable. It is not wrong in church or among friends to have differences of opinion and to find ways to adjudicate them. The critical issue becomes how you live with those with whom you differ, and how you adjudicate differences. Calling on one another to conduct a self-test is important, even basic, to the life of faith because self-testing can become the occasion not only for repentance—for a change of one’s ways—but also for improvement or growth.

PRAYER: Eternal God, teach us how to live and love in community. Help us to hold one another accountable to the good and the right that you desire in all our lives. When those times come when we have not lived up to all that you would have us to be, please imbue us with a spirit of forgiveness along with the spirit of accountability that your righteousness requires. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

