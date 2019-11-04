CLOSE
Weird News: Man Finds Molded Marijuana That He Hid Inside His Nose 18 Years Prior In Prison

Sometimes weed smokers hide their stash TOO good.

According to NYDailyNews, an Australian man went to the doctor after suffering from severe sinus headaches got a lot more than a head high when he received his diagnosis. The 48-year-old ex-convict was told that he had a “rubber capsule containing degenerate vegetable/plant matter.”

That’s right, 18-years-ago the man snuck some weed into the prison that he was confined to and never retrieved it. The unidentified gentleman put the cannabis contraband inside a balloon and shoved it up his nose. When he went to get it, it was shoved further up the cavity and the man just assumed that he had passed it thru his system, except he didn’t.

The unidentified 48-year-old Sydney man’s plight was documented in the medical journal BMJ Case Reports, which called it “the first reported case of prison-acquired marijuana-based rhinolith.”

The doctors got it out and the man went on to be fine.

