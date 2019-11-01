Woman Found Dead With A Python Wrapped Around Her Neck

According to Indiana State Police 36-year-old Laura Hurst was found unresponsive with an 8-foot python snake wrapped around her neck. The snake was a reticulated python which is considered to be the longest snake in the world. Police said that medics arrived at the house and attempted life saving measures on her but where not successful. Authorities said that there were a total of 140 snakes in the house and about 20 of them belong to Hurst. Read the full story in the link below.

SOIRCE: cnn.com