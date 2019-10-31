CLOSE
Listen: Briana Babineaux Back After 3-Year Hiatus With “Baptize Us Again”

Briana Babineaux Performs At Gospel Jazz Live

Source: @IAmGWoods / Radio One Inc.

Briana Babineaux is back in action!

Gospel music’s praise and worship princess is seeking to captivate ears and uplift hearts around the world with her brand-new single, “Baptize Us Again.” The Stellar-Award winning artist hasn’t missed a beat saying the song is her “prayer that those who hear this song will ask God to fill them up and baptize them again.”

Our nation is experiencing an unusual time of social unrest and we all can use a refreshing of our spirit,” said Babineaux in a press release.

“Baptize Us Again” is the first single from a forthcoming full-length album due in 2020. Get into what we predict will be your new favorite praise and worship jam below.

Babineaux serves as the Assistant Worship Director alongside Pastor Tim Bowman Jr. at Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Maryland under the leadership of Apostle Mike and Dr. DeeDee Freeman.

 

Listen: Briana Babineaux Back After 3-Year Hiatus With “Baptize Us Again”  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

