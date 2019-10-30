CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Deitrick Haddon Debuts “Gorilla Faith” Music Video Featuring Zaytoven & Yung LA

Deitrick Haddon is known for stepping outside of the gospel music box and new release he linked up with Zaytoven again for is no different.

What do you get when the King of Trap Music teams up with the King of Contemporary Gospel Music? “Gorilla Faith,” featuring Yung LA.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Crossing genres isn’t new for Deitrick Haddon or Zaytoven. This convergence of musical talents has an intentional message bridging cultures, content and community’s throughout the world. “Gorilla Faith” compels every person to reach beyond their current circumstances and trust the hope that lies within will guide them to a hope, future and an expected end.”

“The MJ of gospel; I moonwalk on the water,” Deitrick sings in the base-heavy track in which he just debuted a music video for as well. He’s not lying! Watch:

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon Recruits His Family To Star In Music Video For “Open Door Season”

SEE ALSO: How Pushing Boundaries Has Helped Deitrick Haddon Fulfill His Purpose [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon &amp; Zaytoven Release Music Video For “Christmas Prayer”

Watch: Deitrick Haddon Debuts “Gorilla Faith” Music Video Featuring Zaytoven & Yung LA  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 4 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close