Deborah Joy Winans Performs ‘WHEN I ROSE’ ON GREENLEAF

OCTOBER 29, 2019 (LOS ANGELES, CA) — Singer and actress Deborah Joy Winans performs the classic choir rendition of “When I Rose,” on this week’s new episode of OWN and Lionsgate’s television series “Greenleaf.”

The enduring choir song is a gospel favorite, and Winans brings it to life in tonight’s episode. Inspired by the classic, Winans’ re-recorded contemporary version of “When I Rose” is now available for streaming and download here. Winans also released a music video for “When I Rose” and posted a lyric video that can be viewed here.

Deborah Joy Winans stars as Charity Greenleaf on the hit show “Greenleaf.” “Greenleaf” takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. As she reenters the world of Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, the Memphis megachurch run by her powerful parents Bishop James Greenleaf, it becomes evident that things are not as virtuous as they seem and that the family’s outward display of faith hides sin and misdeeds. The series also stars Keith David, (“Community”) and Lynn Whitfield, (“The Josephine Baker Story”) Lamman Rucker (“Why Did I Get Married?”), Greg Alan Williams (“The Accountant”), Kim Hawthorne (“Switched at Birth”), Tye White (“The People Vs. O.J. Simpson”), Rick Fox (“Dope”), Desiree Ross (“Falling Skies”) and Lovie Simone.

“Greenleaf” is produced by OWN and Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”), and Kriss Turner Towner (“The Romanoffs,” “The Soul Man”). The series airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on OWN. Viewers can catch up on the show’s complete first 3 seasons on Netflix. For photography and additional show information please visit Greenleaf Press Web and http://www.greenleafown.tv/.

