“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Building A Winning Resume

Today my guest and career coach Michelle Weathersby gave us “working moms” tips on how to build a winning resume and prepare for interviews that will help you land that job you’ve always wanted.

Michelle Weathersby

CEO of LENS Career Consulting Firm

I advise women to display their strengths and leadership skills through my coaching and training

sessions. I have been able to help women get the jobs that they have desired within less than 30 days.

I work with clients who want to change their financial status, looking to go to the next level in their

career, and want to excel in the career space they look to dominate in.

As women, sometimes we are afraid of “bragging” on ourselves due to a culture we have live in but with

our resume and LinkedIn profile there is only 6-10 seconds to wow the recruiter or hiring manager

before they review the next candidates information.

Resume Tips

● Wins & successes need to be included

● Summarize – no more than 2 pages unless stated or specialized professional

● Keep the font Application Tracking System friendly

LinkedIn Tips

● Have a professional photo – nice dress, blouse, well lite

● Have a recent up-to-date-photo

● Ensure you are showing confidence throughout the complete profile

Contact Information:

Michelle Weathersby

Lensconsultingfirm.com

919.270.8176

IG, FB, IN, Twitter: LensCareer

Click here to see interview:

