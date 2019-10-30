CLOSE
Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Building A Winning Resume

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Today my guest and career coach Michelle Weathersby gave us “working moms” tips on how to build a winning resume and prepare for interviews that will help you land that job you’ve always wanted.

 

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Michelle Weathersby

CEO of LENS Career Consulting Firm

   I advise women to display their strengths and leadership skills through my coaching and training

sessions. I have been able to help women get the jobs that they have desired within less than 30 days.

I work with clients who want to change their financial status, looking to go to the next level in their

career, and want to excel in the career space they look to dominate in.

          As women, sometimes we are afraid of “bragging” on ourselves due to a culture we have live in but with

our resume and LinkedIn profile there is only 6-10 seconds to wow the recruiter or hiring manager

before they review the next candidates information.

Resume Tips

● Wins & successes need to be included

● Summarize – no more than 2 pages unless stated or specialized professional

● Keep the font Application Tracking System friendly

LinkedIn Tips

● Have a professional photo – nice dress, blouse, well lite

● Have a recent up-to-date-photo

● Ensure you are showing confidence throughout the complete profile

Contact Information:

Michelle Weathersby

Lensconsultingfirm.com

919.270.8176

IG, FB, IN, Twitter: LensCareer

Click here to see interview:

building resume , Career Consulting , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Michelle Weathersby

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 4 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close