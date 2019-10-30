CLOSE
Meghan Markle’s Sister Accused Of Cyberbullying Her

Jealousy is a dangerous thing. Meghan Markle has had it rough since becoming a princess. It has not been a fairy tale for her and allegedly her sister is cyberbullying her. It is sad if this is true.

TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _____________________ Meghan Markle has been having a tough time lately and the latest issue surrounding her estranged sister is unlikely to make things any better. Samantha Markle is reportedly under investigation for cyberbullying her younger sister, the same issue that caused her Twitter account to be suspended back in August. ________________________ According to @Cosmopolitan, Samantha Markle, 54, is in some serious trouble with Florida authorities, as she is currently under investigation for continuous cyberbullying of her sister, Meghan Markle. Florida police have reportedly opened an official investigation due multiple complaints of cyberbullying directed towards Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. _______________________ However, that’s not all of Samantha’s troubles. Reportedly four other countries have also filed complaints about her cyberbullying, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden. It’s unclear who made the complaints in the U.K., but it’s suspected that the Royal Family had-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@insideedition)

