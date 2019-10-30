Meghan Markle’s Sister Accused Of Cyberbullying Her

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle has been having a tough time lately and the latest issue surrounding her estranged sister is unlikely to make things any better. Samantha Markle is reportedly under investigation for cyberbullying her younger sister, the same issue that caused her Twitter account to be suspended back in August. According to Cosmopolitan, Samantha Markle, 54, is in some serious trouble with Florida authorities, as she is currently under investigation for continuous cyberbullying of her sister, Meghan Markle. Florida police have reportedly opened an official investigation due multiple complaints of cyberbullying directed towards Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. However, that's not all of Samantha's troubles. Reportedly four other countries have also filed complaints about her cyberbullying, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden. It's unclear who made the complaints in the U.K., but it's suspected that the Royal Family had