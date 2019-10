According to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins former 21-year-old Boston College student Inyoung You has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in her college boyfriend Alexander Urtula’s suicide. According to prosecutors after continuous physical, verbal and psychological abuse from You Urtula jumped to his death hours just before his graduation. Read the full story in the link below [VIDEO].

SOURCE: boston25news.com

