Kurt Carr Invites R&B Singer To Join The Kurt Carr Singers!

Kurt Carr

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

Kurt Carr is an amazing Gospel singer, composer, and performer. One of his most popular songs, In The Sanctuary–featuring the Kurt Carr Singers–is one that transcends many generations. R&B singer, Ari Lennox apparently loves the song. She performed the song on her Instagram live and it caught the attention of Carr.

He took to Twitter to share her live, and also invited the songstress to join the Kurt Carr Singers group.

Well Ari Lennox, it looks like you can bring your talents to the Gospel world. Check out the original, In The Sanctuary. 

Kurt Carr Invites R&B Singer To Join The Kurt Carr Singers!  was originally published on praiseindy.com

