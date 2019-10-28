HIGHLY ANTICIPATED COMPILATION ALBUM WARRYN CAMPBELL PRESENTS MY BLOCK INC.

Los Angeles, CA (October 27, 2019) — Musical visionary, multiple award winner, and leading music producer Warryn “Baby Dubb” Campbell delivers his first My Block Inc. compilation album, Friday, October 25 to all digital outlets. Bringing together his full complement of talent, “WARRYN CAMPBELL PRESENTS MY BLOCK INC.” is the anticipated compilation to include all-new music from his entire roster of artists including the long-awaited new song from Mary Mary.

The veteran producer has built My Block Inc. in the tradition of influential Black record labels. Campbell knows music and continues to develop his deep roster of talent, and it is evident when you listen to the album. Campbell adeptly showcases My Block Inc.’s range and diversity with this collection. Featured artists include My Block Inc. mainstay artists Erica Campbell with her lead single “Praying and Believing,” JoiStaRR on the gorgeous ballad “Solution,” and Mary Mary on their first new song since 2013, “Feels So Good To Be Loved.”

Also, kicking off the project is “Working,” a collaboration song highlighting all the artists who set the tone. Other gems include Gospel stand-outs Lena Byrd Miles on the ballad “All I Need,” Jason Champion’s “Be Alright,” and Jason McGee & The Choir with memorable “Never Let Me Go.” Newly signed, hip hop pioneer, MC Lyte is joined by McGee and the Choir on “Well, Well, Well,” and The Walls Group offers the forward sounding “High and Lifted,” their first song under the My Block banner. As part of the roll-out, Erica Campbell’s video for “Praying and Believing” will premiere tomorrow on all BET channels and BET.com. The video will launch on BET Gospel, BET HER, BET SOUL at 6:00 am EST, and will continue to play throughout the day. It is a stunning video that was directed by producer and actress Meagan Good and was shot on location at an LA County women’s jail. The video exposes the tragedies of mass incarceration, social injustice and the criminalization of Black and brown people. Erica vividly portrays a wrongly jailed woman, who finds healing through prayer. The video was created in partnership with the LIVE FREE Campaign, the largest faith-based national network working with churches to respond to gun violence, mass incarceration and civic engagement.

