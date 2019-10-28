CLOSE
Kirk Franklin, Set to BOYCOTT the GMA Dove Awards!

During the 2019 Dove Awards, Kirk Franklin found himself being disrespected once again.  While he is humbled and honored to win two awards from the organization, during their most recent DOVE AWARDS, he is NOT pleased that his acceptance speech and his stand against Police Brutality was partially cut from airing during the playback of the show. Additionally this is NOT the first time this has happened. To that end, Franklin has decided to BOYCOTT the Awards show, until some sort of change is put in place.  Check out the video and hear Franklin’s entire CLAP BACK!

