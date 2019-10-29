CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Prayer Requests “Prayer Is Always In Order”

Hands in Praise

Source: Praising/Thinkstock / Thinktsock

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Victims Hurricane Dorian

Families of Children Shot

Family of Congressman Elijah Cummings

Family of Actress Dianne Carroll

Rev. Jeffery Croft & Family

Rev. J.B. Garris & Family

G Hill

Stacey N J

Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Clemistine B & Family

Conrod Family

Germany G

Wanda C

Houston & Bohanan Families

Vicki L

Sean C

Emma

Alvin P

Kenneth G

Evelyn

Vanessa W

Mother Tillie

Evangelist Gayle T

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Lisa E

Sis. January

Prayer Requests “Prayer Is Always In Order”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 hour ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close