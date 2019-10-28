Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is Key To A Healthy Weight

Now that the summer has come to an end, we’re sure you’re trying to figure out what lifestyle changes can be made for next year’s weight loss goals. MadameNoire’s Deputy Editor, Victoria Uwumarogie, had the pleasure of sitting down with What Waist CEO & Founder Marina Tyson to have a Warrior Talk and discuss the benefits of her new Warrior Lifestyle Program. As a part of the program, you will be able to find meal plans, workout videos and more. Make sure you watch until the end of the video where they also play a fun game titled Take a Shot where Victoria challenges Marina to a friendly competition.

If you want to try the Warrior Lifestyle program, please use the special discount code LOVEYOU for 20% off at www.whatwaist.com and www.warriorlifestyleprogram.com.

*Paid advertisement*

What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is Key To A Healthy Weight  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close