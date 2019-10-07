Kurt Carr Leads Sunday Morning Praise and Worship Service at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA – October 6, 2019 – St. Paul’s Baptist Church Music Department, where Dr. Lance D. Watson, is the senior pastor, recently received a reboot, thanks to visiting Music Clinician, Music Maestro Kurt Carr.

The music composer and singer for some of the most memorable songs ever written for Gospel, including “For Every Mountain” and “God Blocked It” held a two day workshop for the choir with it all culminating in an amazing mini concert on Sunday. It was truly a blessed time to be at St. Paul’s Baptist Church.

