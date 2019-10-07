Manhantan, New York, (October 7, 2019) — With the walls appearing to continue close in on President Donald Trump, on Monday, he was hit with another blow. This time from the New York courts now demanding that the president turn over his personal and corporate tax returns. The taxes are need as part of a criminal investigation in New York.

Not surprising, but Trump immediately appealed the decision, which was handed down in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan.

New York Court Demands Donald Trump to Turn Over Tax Returns NOW! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted October 7, 2019

