New York Court Demands Donald Trump to Turn Over Tax Returns NOW!

Trump Meets With Small Business Leaders At White House

Manhantan, New York, (October 7, 2019) — With the walls appearing to continue close in on President Donald Trump, on Monday, he was hit with another blow.  This time from the New York courts now demanding that the president turn over his personal and corporate tax returns.  The taxes are need as part of a criminal investigation in New York.

Not surprising, but Trump immediately appealed the decision, which was handed down in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan.

 

