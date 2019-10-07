Grammy® Award winning recording artist and producer, PJ Morton, debuts at No. 9 on this week’s Billboard Gospel Digital Songs chart with, “All in His Plan.” The thought-provoking track pairs the soulful vocals of Le’Andria Johnson with the platinum-selling sister act, Mary Mary. It’s available for listening / download at all major digital service providers: https://smarturl.it/btdobs

“All in His Plan” is the first track from Morton’s forthcoming special event album entitled, The Gospel According to PJ (Morton Inspiration/Tyscot), which will release in 2020. On it, Morton will showcase a who’s who in R&B and Gospel music coming together to re-interpret songs that he’s written for others, as well as, some new original compositions.

In the coming months, Morton will reveal the remaining roster of vocalists who will comprise The Gospel According to PJ. “Gospel is where I got my start as a song writer,” Morton says of his decision to launch this project. “It’s my foundation. It’s what keeps me grounded. So, although I work on all types of music, I’ll never forget where I come from.”

A ten-time Grammy® nominee, Morton won his first Grammy® Award earlier this year in the category of for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “How Deep Is Your Love” from his critically acclaimed 2018 R&B album, Gumbo Unplugged (Live). His duet with JoJo, “Say So,” is currently No. 10 on the Billboard Adult R&B National Airplay chart.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

“The Gospel According to PJ” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted October 7, 2019

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: