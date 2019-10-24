Flo Rida, Wayne Brady, Jeannie Mai, and Natalia & Esther Join Houston’s Premier Roster at Altus Foundation’s Houston Gala on December 7

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The Altus Foundation is pleased to announce rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida; actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady; TV personality, talk show host and stylist Jeannie Mai; and dynamic DJ duo Natalia & Esther as part of the incredible entertainment lineup for 2019’s Houston Gala, the city’s largest and most exclusive gala on Dec. 7, 2019. The extravagant evening will raise funds for the Houston community and beyond. In addition to stunning performances and entertainment, the night will include a world-class gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions featuring rare and luxurious items, a raffle for a brand new 2019 Ferrari Portofino, a packed dance floor, flowing champagne and top-shelf spirits, and more. The evening will also honor the journey of an amazing 11-year-old girl whose life has been directly impacted by the Altus Foundation.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Flo Rida will bring the house down with a dynamite performance of his chart-topping hits. A dynamic duo of daytime Emmy-award winners will emcee the event: Jeannie Mai, host of ‘The Real’ and ‘Hello Hunnay’ along with comedic improv master and former game show host of ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ Wayne Brady. Magnetic DJ duo, Natalia & Esther, known for their unique blend of live violin and electronic music are guaranteed to keep the dance floor packed well into the morning hours. Other notable attendees include Chester Pitts, ZT Corporate Board Member and Former NFL lineman; Sylvester Turner, City of Houston Mayor; Taseer Badar, ZT Corporate, Chairman & CEO; 50 Cent, Grammy-award winning rapper, and more.

“This year’s lavish gala will be the hallmark of 2019 and an evening that guests will remember for a lifetime. It has the power to reshape and enhance the Houston community and beyond,” said Badar. “With the goal to raise funds towards providing diversified assistance to people in need, the Houston Gala takes us to the summits of the city by coupling luxury and entertainment with its philanthropic efforts.”

This ultra-lux black-tie event will take place on the red carpet of Hilton Americas Hotel in downtown Houston on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets start at $1,000; tables start at $10,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets at www.houstongala.com or email info@altusfoundation.com for inquiries.

