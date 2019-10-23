4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks Her New Book “Parker Looks Up” [Video]

10.23.19
Do you remember this picture that went viral a few years ago?

A little girl standing in front of the newly unveiled portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery. Her name was Parker Curry and this picture frozen in time of her in awe by looking at the former first lady took the world by storm. Parkers viral picture got back to Michelle Obama and she met M.O twice after the adorable picture.

Parker now 4 years old has turned a viral moment into a lasting legacy. She is officially a published author. She created her book called “Parker Looks Up.” The book details the viral moment that made recognizable by the world. 

As big as the picture was, Jessica Curry {Parker’s mother) told Quick that she actually didn’t take the picture. She shared the story about how the picture came about. Parker sounded off on her experience about actually meeting Michelle Obama.

You can go to can look for “Parker Looks Up,” at Target, Barnes and Nobles, Amazon, and anywhere that books are sold. Congratulations to this young Queen that we are crowning our In Real Life Salute! Continue to display Black Girl Magic Ms. Parker, we here at the Quick Silva Show are so proud of you!

