AWARD-WINNING HIT MAKER TRAVIS GREENE RELEASES NEW TRACK AND VIDEO “RESPOND”

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 4

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2019) – Three-time GRAMMY® nominee, Billboard Music Award, Dove and 11-time Stellar Award winner Travis Greene has launched a new track “Respond” (feat. Trinity Anderson, D’Nar Young, and Taylor Poole), available now with pre-order of his album Broken Record.  “Respond” brings worship to new heights in the acoustic-driven live performance, the latest single off his upcoming eleven-track album Broken Record, which is available everywhere on Friday, November 1st.  Greene also premieres the new music video for “Respond” on his YouTube channel and announces the first winner of his new Baggage Claim Giveaway with the video premiere.

Travis Greene: “Respond” (feat. Trinity Anderson, D’Nar Young, Taylor Poole) (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWOShp2EPOE

Running online, Travis Greene’s The Broken Record Baggage Claim Giveaway runs October 18 to November 8, with Greene announcing a new winner each Friday.  Hosting a giveaway that includes show tickets, jewelry, apparel, electronics, and merchandise that have been meaningful to his creative process, fans in the United States can enter the Baggage Claim Giveaway with pre-order of Broken Record now.  For more information and official rules, visit: https://fanlink.to/BaggageClaimContest.

In creating the album Broken Record, Greene says, “From my reading of Scripture, God is not intimidated by our state of brokenness, but rather He is drawn to broken things and people, and a lot of times He’s the one behind it. When He breaks us, He’s not breaking the real us, but the shell of us to reveal something greater for a purpose. The most powerful force on earth is the seed…but all the seed’s potential is locked into a shell and it’s not until the breaking of that shell, that its potential springs forth.”

Catch Travis Greene presenting on the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, airing on TBN on Sunday, October 20th at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST. Greene also headlines Langston University’s Homecoming Gospel Fest in Langston, OK on Sunday, October 20th, and will perform at North Carolina Central University’s 11th annual Ultimate Praise Homecoming Gospel Concert in Durham, NC on Sunday, November 3rd.

Travis Greene: Broken Record is available for pre-order now.

https://linktr.ee/travisgreenetv

Check out all of Travis Greene’s official videos for “Won’t Let Go,” “Good and Loved” (feat. Steffany Gretzinger), “Great Jehovah,” “The Breaker,” and more on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/TravisGreeneTV/

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

AWARD-WINNING HIT MAKER TRAVIS GREENE RELEASES NEW TRACK AND VIDEO “RESPOND”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
