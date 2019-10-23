CLOSE
Durham’s World Famous “Can Opener” Bridge Is About To Be Raised

Maybe now the Gregson Street Bridge in Durham will stop making the news. The bridge, known locally as the “can opener” is going to be raised. The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street in Durham will be closed to traffic from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 while it is raised, according to ABC11.

The bridge is currently 11-feet-8-inches and will be raised to 12-feet-4 inches.

 

 

 

