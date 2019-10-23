Get Ready For The Rocky Mount Food Truck Invasion This Weekend!!

The event will be located at NE Main St. between Thomas and Goldleaf Street, in front of the Rocky Mount Event Center and on the historic Douglas Block. This community focused event will delight foodies and those who crave downtown festivities. With an anticipated 20+ food trucks in attendance, event goers will taste cuisine from a variety of food vendors. There will also be plenty of opportunities to shop and support artisans who will have lots of amazing handcrafted items for sale, as well as the beloved brick and mortars who are already a part of the downtown landscape.

An on-site beer garden, featuring local craft beer vendors from the city, will be serving up delicious brews. The event will even boast Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, DJ Terminator X.

The Rocky Mount Event Center serves as the perfect backdrop for the Downtown Rocky Mount Food Truck Invasion, as it is also celebrating its one-year anniversary. This family-friendly event will have lots of fun-filled activities for kids of all ages. There will be face painting, henna tattoos, a coloring station, a balloon artist and open play in the game room. The Event Center will also house a “nursing nook” for breastfeeding moms.

All activities are free and will be located inside the Rocky Mount Event Center. A signed waiver is required for admittance into the kids’ area. Space is still available for additional food trucks and vendors to participate. Those interested in participating should contact event organizers Burt + Brewington Creative Agency at http://www.burtandbrewington.com, visit www.thefoodtruckinvasion.com, call 919-244-1435 or email events@burtandbrewington.com.