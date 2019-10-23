CLOSE
Get Ready For The Rocky Mount Food Truck Invasion This Weekend!!

Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

The inaugural Downtown Rocky Mount Food Truck Invasion, sponsored by the city of Rocky Mount’s Community and Business Development Department, will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 4-9 p.m., rain or shine.

