NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 19, 2019) – The Gospel Music Association celebrated the 50th Annual Dove Awards with a sold out crowd in Nashville, TN. The special evening shined a light on Christian and Gospel music’s rich and diverse history and showcased the future of exceptional artistry.

The big winners of the night were songwriter Jason Ingram with four Dove Awards and superstar Lauren Daigle, who took home three awards. Daigle won awards for “Song of the Year,” “Artist of the Year” and “Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year.” Composer Wayne Haun along with producer Paul Mabury also won three awards while Gospel singer Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Lecrae took two.

First-time winners of the night included Aaron Cole, “New Artist of the Year,” Phil Wickham, “Worship Recorded Song of the Year,” and Keith and Kristyn Getty, “Inspirational Album of the Year.”

Tribute performances included an iconic on-stage collaboration featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, and Michael W. Smith as well as a Bill and Gloria Gaither tribute. Performers included artists both familiar and new: Casting Crowns, Matthew West, Hillsong Worship, Jekalyn Carr, MercyMe, TobyMac, Kelontae Gavin and many more lit up the stage for the evening. See the full list of winners here.

Partial list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Lauren Daigle

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Aaron Cole

SONG OF THE YEAR: “You Say” – writers Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury, Lauren Daigle, (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, So Essential Tunes

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST): Bart Millard

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Gaither Vocal Band

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Kirk Franklin

INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR: Breakthrough (director) Roxann Dawson (producers) DeVon Franklin and Jessica Dunn

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

GOSPEL AND CHRISTIAN MUSIC’S BIGGEST NIGHT DELIVERS ICONIC SHOW-STOPPING PERFORMANCES THAT REPRESENT THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: