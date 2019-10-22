CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

GOSPEL AND CHRISTIAN MUSIC’S BIGGEST NIGHT DELIVERS ICONIC SHOW-STOPPING PERFORMANCES THAT REPRESENT THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

50th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Inside

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 19, 2019) – The Gospel Music Association celebrated the 50th Annual Dove Awards with a sold out crowd in Nashville, TN. The special evening shined a light on Christian and Gospel music’s rich and diverse history and showcased the future of exceptional artistry.

The big winners of the night were songwriter Jason Ingram with four Dove Awards and superstar Lauren Daigle, who took home three awards. Daigle won awards for “Song of the Year,” “Artist of the Year” and “Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year.” Composer Wayne Haun along with producer Paul Mabury also won three awards while Gospel singer Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Lecrae took two.

First-time winners of the night included Aaron Cole, “New Artist of the Year,” Phil Wickham, “Worship Recorded Song of the Year,” and Keith and Kristyn Getty, “Inspirational Album of the Year.”

Tribute performances included an iconic on-stage collaboration featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, and Michael W. Smith as well as a Bill and Gloria Gaither tribute. Performers included artists both familiar and new: Casting Crowns, Matthew West, Hillsong Worship, Jekalyn Carr, MercyMe, TobyMac, Kelontae Gavin and many more lit up the stage for the evening. See the full list of winners here.

 Partial list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Lauren Daigle

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Aaron Cole

SONG OF THE YEAR: “You Say” – writers Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury, Lauren Daigle, (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, So Essential Tunes

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST): Bart Millard

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Gaither Vocal Band

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Kirk Franklin

INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR: Breakthrough (director) Roxann Dawson (producers) DeVon Franklin and Jessica Dunn

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

 

GOSPEL AND CHRISTIAN MUSIC’S BIGGEST NIGHT DELIVERS ICONIC SHOW-STOPPING PERFORMANCES THAT REPRESENT THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 1 week ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 2 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 3 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 3 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close