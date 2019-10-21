This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shares three powerful exercises to strengthen your core:

10 Raised Knee Krunch

10 Wide Leg V-Ups

10 Plank Kickouts

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Strengthening Your Core [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

dawnstrozier Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: