Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.
Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine.
And trust, we’re here for it all!
“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? ,” the mother of two wrote on IG.
Peep her abs y’all!
Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:
“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken.”
“GET IT, MICHELLE!”
“Queeeen ”
We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.
Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!
RELATED NEWS:
What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal
Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit
Mo’Nique Gets Teary-Eyed Over Meeting Major Fitness Goal: ‘Just Don’t Quit On You’
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLESource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie JarrettSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community CenterSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 20 of 22
21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATIONSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North LondonSource:Getty 22 of 22
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com