NBA Baller Harrison Barnes Will Pay For Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral!!

Barnes, who used to play for the Dallas Mavericks for a few years, has agreed to help the family of Atatiana, who will lay their daughter to rest this weekend in Dallas.

Authorities are currently investigating Atatiana’s murder. She was fatally shot by Fort Worth police office Aaron Dean in her own home.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

